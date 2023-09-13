Kitties Kept in Check by Space Cowboys on Tuesday

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Game One of the series between the Sacramento River Cats and the Sugar Land Space Cowboys was all Sugar Land, as Sacramento did not record a hit until the fourth and managed just one run in the contest as they fell by a final of 8-1.

Though a pair of River Cats (61-77) had reached base via a walk in the first two frames, it took until a Tyler Fitzgerald bunt single in the fourth for Sacramento to earn its first hit. Despite that, and a single through the right side by Brett Wisely during the fifth, the River Cats were held off the scoreboard until the eighth when a Fitzgerald knock into center field produced their only run of the night.

Otherwise, it was all Space Cowboys (55-84) in the first of this six-game set, dropping a pair of runs in the first after a double and two-run homer from Joey Loperfido. An inning later and Sugar Land added on with another homer, this a solo shot from Rylan Bannon on the first pitch to begin the inning.

Scoring was suspended until the sixth, which was the first of three straight run-scoring frames for the Space Cowboys. Forcing in the run in the sixth was a bases loaded walk while Bannon delivered a bases loaded, two-RBI single in the seventh.

Generating the final runs of the contest for Sugar Land was Shay Whitcomb, who made the River Cats pay for a two-out walk to Pedro Leon with a homer out to right field on a full count in the eighth.

Taking the loss for Sacramento was Tristan Beck (3-2), his first since the opening game of the season as he was charged with three runs on three hits in 2.0 innings. Earning credit for the win was his counterpart Ronel Blanco (5-4), who struck out a career-high 12 batters while allowing just two hits in 6.0 scoreless innings.

Recording half of the Sacramento hits in the contest was Fitzgerald, who was 2-for-3 with an RBI to mark his 31st multi-hit contest of the season. Along with Wisely, who was 1-for-1 with a run scored and a pair of walks, Heliot Ramos tallied the other hit as he was 1-for-4.

Both sides will be back in action for game two tomorrow at Sutter Health Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

