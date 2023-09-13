Albuquerque Tops Chihuahuas in Wednesday Matinee
September 13, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Albuquerque beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 4-2 Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park and the Isotopes have won the first two games of the series.
The Chihuahuas two runs came on a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning by Tirso Ornelas. El Paso center fielder Daniel Johnson went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in the loss. Adrián Morejón, Sean Poppen and Eric Hanhold all pitched scoreless relief outings for El Paso. Chihuahuas starter Anderson Espinoza picked off an Albuquerque runner in the first inning. El Paso has picked off an Isotopes runner in both games in the series.
Isotopes starter Noah Davis went seven innings, which was his longest start of the season and it was one inning shy of his career high. The Isotopes turned four double plays in the game, which matched the most El Paso has hit into in a game this season.
Team Records: Albuquerque (35-30, 62-78), El Paso (28-37, 60-80)
Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Jeff Criswell (5-10, 7.86) vs. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (4-9, 8.31). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
