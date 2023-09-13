Isotopes Claim 4-2 Triumph over El Paso

El Paso, TX - Isotopes starter Noah Davis twirled 7.0 innings and allowed just two runs while Daniel Montaño drove in two more tallies to continue his hot streak and Tommy Doyle claimed his sixth save of the season to propel Albuquerque to a 4-2 victory Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope:

- With the win, the club has won 11 of its last 13 contests over the Chihuahuas.

-Albuquerque remains undefeated, 6-0, in September games at El Paso after the cub swept the final four contests of the 2016 campaign and claimed last night's contest.

-The Isotopes are 10-4 in their last 14 road contests (wins: five, OKC; three, SAC; two, ELP).

-Albuquerque has won the first two games of a road series for the third time this year (also: El Paso, April 11-12 and Oklahoma City, Aug. 22-23). It's the first time the franchise has done so since completing the feat five times in 2017 (Vegas, April 27-28; El Paso, May 2-3; Salt Lake, June 9-10; Tacoma, June 30-July 1; Vegas, July 13-15 as they won the first three).

-The Isotopes won their eighth game of the year in 49 tries when scoring four runs or fewer. Their last win when tallying four or fewer was Aug. 31 at Sacramento, 2-0.

-Albuquerque improved to 8-14 in two runs contests and 5-4 on the road.

-Doyle claimed his sixth save of the year and first since July 27 vs. Sacramento. It's the team's 22nd save of the year, tied with El Paso for second-fewest in the Pacific Coast League. Additionally, the club has tallied saves in two-straight contests for the third time in 2023 (also: April 8-11, three-straight and Aug. 24-25).

-The Isotopes plated four runs, giving them 898 tallies for the year-the most runs scored in a campaign in franchise history, surpassing the 2022 club who plated 894.

-Albuquerque swiped four bags today. On the year, the team has stolen 156 bases, the third-most in team history (second-most: 165, 2013). It's also the club's 14th time stealing four-plus bags in 2023..

-The Isotopes allowed three stolen bases for the 12th time this year.

-Albuquerque turned four double plays on the afternoon, the sixth time with at least four in a contest.

-Isotope batters struck out just four times on the afternoon, tied for the third-fewest strikeouts and fewest since Aug. 1 vs. Las Vegas, also four.

-Davis spun 7.0 innings and allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while fanning three. He is the second Isotope hurler in 2023 to throw 7.0-plus frames (also: Jeff Criswell vs. El Paso Aug. 20, 7.2 innings). The 7.0 innings are also his longest start since also completing 7.0 frames Sept. 3, 2022 with Double-A Hartford. His 105 pitches thrown are a career-high in pitches (previous: 104, July 31, 2021 with High-A Spokane vs. Vancouver and Sept. 9, 2022 with Double-A Hartford vs. Somerset). Over his last six starts, Davis has a 3.16 ERA (31.1 IP, 11 ER) while tossing 5.0-plus frames and allowing two runs or fewer four times during the stretch, three of which were scoreless. Lastly, he claimed his first win since Aug. 23, 2022, with Hartford at Portland.

-El Paso's starter Anderson Espinoza tossed 6.0 frames and allowed four runs. It's his third time completing at least 6.0 innings against the Isotopes (also: Aug. 19, 7 IP and June 28, 6 IP). He is also the 26th opposing starter to spin 6.0-plus frames. Additionally, it's the first time all year opposing starters have completed at least 6.0 innings in back-to-back games.

-In eight games in El Paso in 2023, Daniel Cope is hitting .406 (13x32) with five doubles, two homers and 10 RBI after the 1-for-4 performance today.

-Wynton Bernard recorded two singles for his 29th multi-hit game of the year and third in his last four games. He has a hit in 15 of last 17 games while hitting .302 (23x76) with three doubles, a homer and six RBI. Bernard also has a seven-game hitting streak.

-Jonathan Morales' last 10 hits have all been singles, dating back to Sept. 2 at Sacramento. He has recorded at least one RBI in eight of 15 contests against the Chihuahuas this season.

-Jimmy Herron registered three hits and a double for his 35th multi-hit game of the year and 10th three-hit contest. He has now reached base in 51 of his last 55 games, compiling a slash line of .350/.465/.563 with 16 doubles, one triple, eight homers, 41 RBI, 39 walks and 24 stolen bases in 26 attempts.

-Daniel Montaño went 1-for-3 with two RBI. It's his sixth two RBI game of the year and second-straight. He also has a hit in 14 of his last 15 games while slashing .305/.369/.576 with two doubles, four triples, two homers and 15 RBI.

-Montes tallied his team-leading 43rd multi-hit contest of the year. He has a modest six-game hitting streak (10x29) with one double, two homers and seven RBI. Montes has also played in six day games this year and has reached base in all of them.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game three Thursday at 6:35 pm. Albuquerque is expected to send Jeff Criswell to the hill while Reno is slated to start Jay Groome.

