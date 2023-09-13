Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at OKC (10:05 a.m. PT)

September 13, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (72-67, 35-29) @ Oklahoma City Dodgers (85-52, 35-29)

Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 10:05a.m. PT | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark: Oklahoma City, OK

RHP Adam Oller vs. RHP River Ryan (Triple-A debut)

OKC, BROTHER: Oklahoma City RHP River Ryan (25) is slated to make his Triple-A debut today, and is the younger brother of Tacoma RH reliever Ryder Ryan (28). The younger Ryan was promoted from Double-A Tulsa on Tuesday (97.1 IP, 3.33 ERA, 98 SO, .221 BAA, 1.25 WHIP, 8 HR).

BLISS-TERING PACE: Rainiers middle INF Ryan Bliss has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, during which he's batting .400 (16x40) with three home runs, two doubles and a triple (4 RBI). Bliss has walked 11x in this span, for an OBP of .519; he's slugging .725 for a 1.244 OPS dating to August 31. Bliss is also seven for eight on stolen base attempts since 8/31. He was the lone minor league prospect in Seattle's deadline deal with Arizona, as OF Dominic Canzone and INF Josh Rojas were also traded in exchange for RHP Paul Sewald (on 7/31).

THE REAL DELO: Tacoma OF Zach DeLoach leads the Rainiers with 135 hits (Jake Scheiner, 116) through the first 127 games of his Triple-A debut; he has the third-most hits in the PCL (51 XBH, T-8th). DeLoach's 228 total bases and 29 doubles each rank top-5 in the league, and he's climbed to ninth in RBI with 81; DeLoach's 20 HR and 81 RBI are both new career-highs (14 HR & 73 RBI at Double-A Arkansas last season).

GET YOUR SCHEIN ON: Tacoma corner INFJake Scheiner leads the PCL in home runs (30), RBI (105, by *9*) and extra-base hits (55). He's second in the league in total bases (234) and third in runs (91). Scheiner is batting .307 (46x150) with runners in scoring position (15 HR). With 11 games remaining, his 105 RBI are already ninth-most in a season for Tacoma, equal his career-high (last season at Double-A), and are the most for the Rainiers since 1997, when Dan Rohrmeier set the franchise record with 120 RBI.

JAKE RHYMES WITH RAKE: Jake Scheiner is homering once every 4.13 games over the first 124 games of his Triple-A debut, has achieved the seventh 30-home run season in Tacoma's Triple-A history (since 1960), and the first since Alex Liddi (30) for the 2011 Rainiers.

SEVY TIME: Rainiers catcher Pedro Severino batted .362 in August (16 GP), and is batting .319 (30x94) over his last 26 games, dating to July 19. He has 13 extra-base hits in this span (eight doubles, five homers), with a .918 OPS (.354/.564) and 20 RBI. Severino has homered in three of his last nine games played.

MAYBE TAKE A PITCH: The Rainiers lead all of Triple-A in walks drawn *by 34* with 778 (5.60 BB/game); Reno is a distant second with 744 walks. Jake Scheiner and Zach DeLoach (81 BB) are tied for second in the PCL, with Cooper Hummel (7th, 75 BB) also atop the leaderboard.

JR PHONE HOME: Rainiers Manager John Russell was born in Oklahoma City (1/5/61), and played three seasons at the University of Oklahoma (1980-82) before being the 13th overall draft pick in 1982 by Philadelphia. Russell, a veteran of 448 MLB games, also played briefly for the OKC franchise in 1990 (six games), then known as the 89ers and Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers (American Association). On 6/11/90, Russell caught Nolan Ryan's sixth career no-hitter, with Texas winning 5-0 at Oakland (hit solo homer).

HUMMING ALONG: Tacoma super-utility man Cooper Hummel has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, batting .345 (20x58). Hummel has doubled 7x and hit three homers in this span, while playing first base, left field, and catching. His OPS is 1.036 (.415/.621) over his last 14 starts, with five walks, 10 runs scored and 13 RBI. Hummel is sporting the sixth-highest OBP in the Pacific Coast League overall (.409).

RILED UP: Over 22.1 IP (21 G) since July 5, Rainiers RHP Riley O'Brien is holding PCL hitters to a .177 BAA with eight saves. O'Brien has struck out 37 batters during this span, walking only six (14 H) for a WHIP of 0.90 dating to 7/5 (5 ER, 2.01 ERA). His ERA was 0.90 in August (10 G, 10.0 IP, 1 ER, 16 K, 0.70 WHIP, .118 BAA).

BLISSFUL SPEED: Tacoma leads the PCL in stolen bases, with 195 (El Paso, 190), second to only Omaha (213) at Triple-A. Last season, Tacoma led the level (by 13) with a franchise record 205 steals. Cooper Hummel (26 SB, 5 CS, 83.9%) has the eighth-most swipes in the PCL. INF Ryan Bliss (16 SB) has stolen 51 bases at all levels this season, between Double-A Amarillo (30), Reno (5) and Tacoma (16)...his previous career-high was 31 SB at High-A Hillsboro in 2022 (acquired in 7/31 trade with Arizona).

