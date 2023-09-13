Bees Take Game 1 against Reno

The Salt Lake Bees jumped out to an 8-0 lead and held on for an 8-6 win over the Reno Aces on Tuesday night. The Bees grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second inning, as they loaded the bases with one out and Jared Oliva delivered with a two run single to left field. Salt Lake would add one more run when Kevin Padlo drew a bases loaded walk. The Bees would plate five runs in the third on an RBI single by Zach Humphreys, a sacrifice fly by Orlando Martinez, a wild pitch and a two run homer by Trey Cabbage, his 28th of the season to make it 8-0.

Reno would close the gap with three runs in the third, one in the sixth and two in the seventh to make it 8-6, but Jonathan Holder worked two scoreless innings, including a three up, three down ninth inning with two strikeouts to record his second save of the season. Reliver Nick Jones (2-0) pitched two and one-third scoreless innings in relief of starter Brett Kerry. David Fletcher led the Bees with three hits and two runs scored, while Oliva and Cabbage paced Salt Lake with two runs batted in each. The Bees have now won four straight games and six of their last seven.

