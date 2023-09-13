Round Rock Express Honored with Nancy Rabb Legacy Award

September 13, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express were honored by the Central Texas Community Foundation with the distinguished Nancy Rabb Legacy Award on Wednesday afternoon. The award honors an outstanding business for their charitable giving and desire to give back to the community in much the same way the award's namesake did.

"Receiving the revered Nancy Rabb Legacy Award is something we take great pride in as an organization," Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez said. "We want to say thank you to the community for their unwavering support of the Express and the Nolan Ryan Foundation. We are very grateful for the platform we have and our community is the reason why."

One of the core values of the Round Rock Express includes, "participating passionately in the community." Members of the Express and Nolan Ryan Foundation get involved in the community by participating each month in Covering Home presented by Thrivent. This community volunteer initiative instills in our employees that the platform of baseball should be used as a vehicle for service.

This year marks the 23rd season for the Round Rock Express in Central Texas. The club was founded as a Double-A franchise in 2000 by Ryan Sanders Baseball, a group made up of Hall-of-Famer Nolan Ryan, his sons Reid and Reese, Houston businessman Don Sanders and his sons, Bret and Brad.

