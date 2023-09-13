Homers Power Tacoma over Dodgers

The Tacoma Rainiers scored seven of their runs via three home runs in a 9-7 win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma (36-29/73-67) took a 4-0 lead in the second inning on a grand slam by Ryan Bliss and built a 7-1 lead in the top of the third inning, including a two-run homer by Pedro Severino. With the bases loaded in the third inning, David Dahl connected on a two-out, two-run single. Miguel Vargas hit a RBI double in the fourth inning to trim the Rainiers' lead to 7-4. Tacoma added a run in the fifth inning before the Dodgers answered with three runs in the fifth inning on a RBI single by Yonny Hernández and two-run double by Steven Duggar to trim Tacoma's lead to one run. Tacoma's third homer of the day came in the sixth inning on a solo shot out to right field by Zach DeLoach. The Dodgers (35-30/85-53) were then held without a run over the final four innings as they outhit Tacoma, 14-8, in the loss.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers' three-game winning streak came to an end as the Dodgers fell short of their first four-game winning streak since July 22-28 when they had won six straight games...OKC is 85-53 overall this season and is just the second OKC team during the Bricktown era (since 1998) to reach the 85-win mark. Only the 2015 Dodgers won more games, finishing the season 86-58...Tacoma evened the six-game series between the teams, 1-1.

-David Dahl extended his season-best hitting streak to 10 games as he went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. During the streak, he is 12-for-39 with seven extra-base hits and eight RBI. It is the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player and he has an extra-base hit in each of his last four games. He is one of six OKC players with at least a 10-game hitting streak this season.

-Yonny Hernández finished the game 3-for-5 with a RBI and run scored. He has now hit safely in four straight games, going 7-for-14.

-The Rainiers scored nine runs Wednesday for the most runs allowed by OKC in 13 games, since a 10-9 loss against Round Rock Aug. 29 in OKC. The Dodgers entered Wednesday having held opponents to four runs or less in five straight games (12 R)...The three home runs allowed by OKC were the most given up by the team since Aug. 25 against Albuquerque when the Isotopes hit three homers in OKC. The Dodgers had not allowed a homer in five straight games, nor in 11 of the 12 previous games entering Wednesday.

-The Dodgers scored seven runs for their highest run total in six games - since an 8-6 win Sept. 6 in Sugar Land - and collected 14 hits for their highest hit total since Aug. 29 (13 G) against Round Rock when OKC had 15 hits.

-Pitcher River Ryan (0-1) started and made his Triple-A debut for OKC. He recorded a season-high seven strikeouts, but also allowed a season-high seven runs on six hits over 3.0 innings with two walks and two home runs.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Rainiers continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Par-Tea Hour offers half price Twisted Teas at the Par-Tea Pad from when gates open at 6 p.m. to the first pitch. Additionally, the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Inning offers half price Twisted Teas during the sixth inning.

