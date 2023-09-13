Bees Make Second Visit to Utah Miracle League

September 13, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees were thrilled to participate in their second Miracle League event of the season this past Saturday, September 9, as a number of players and staff volunteered with the organization in support of adaptive recreation in Utah communities.

Through use of the "buddy system" players connected with Miracle Leaguers and forged a bond that many kids said they would never forget. The players - David Fletcher, Jonathan Holder and Jared Oliva, have each spent time in the Big Leagues, combining for more than 700 games of MLB experience.

"Volunteering with the Miracle League is always one of our favorite days of the season. The kids love it, our players love it, and it's the perfect opportunity for our organization to make a real and lasting impact in our communities. Baseball and softball are for everyone, and supporting adaptive recreation programs is a vital step to promoting inclusivity in sports," said Kraig Williams, Director of Communications for the Bees.

The Miracle League is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2000 that strives to remove the barriers keeping children with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America's favorite pastime. More than the game, Miracle League is about making new friends, building self-esteem and being treated just like other athletes. There are currently more than 350 Miracle League organizations across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada, serving more than 450,000 children and adults.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.