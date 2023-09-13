Aces' Comeback Effort Not Enough in Stinging Loss to Bees

September 13, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Reno, NV - The Reno Aces (35-29, 79-60) fought but fell short in an 8-6 loss to the Salt Lake Bees (28-36, 65-73) in Tuesday evening's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.

The Bees jumped out to an 8-0 lead through three innings, applying immediate pressure on the Aces. The BLC Nine slowly chipped away at the deficit throughout the rest of the game. Tristin English drove in Jorge Barrosa as part of a three-run third. Sergio Alcántara singled home Diego Castillo before David Martin, in his Triple-A debut, added an RBI knock of his own.

Barrosa blasted his 11th homer of the year with two outs in the sixth, a no doubt shot to the berm in right. The promising young outfielder went 2-for-4 with the long ball out of the leadoff spot. Adrian Del Castillo, who reached three times, smashed a two-run homer in the seventh to pull the Aces within two.

Barrosa, Diego Castillo, Del Castillo, Alcántara, and Martin each recorded multiple hits in the loss. Reno went 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position but couldn't quite recover from the tough start. The Aces and Bees continue their series Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

Aces Notables:

- Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-4, HR, RBI, BB

- Diego Castillo: 3-for-3, 2 BB

- Adrian Del Castillo: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB

- Sergio Alcántara: 2-for-3, RBI, BB

- David Martin: 2-for-4, RBI

The Aces and Bees continue their series Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.