Kilian Named High-A West Pitcher of the Month

June 2, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







Emeralds RHP Caleb Kilian (3-0, 1.25 ERA) has been named the High-A West's Pitcher of the Month for the month of May.

Kilian, who was recently promoted to the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels, flat-out dominated opposing batters over his four starts in May with the Emeralds.

The right-hander out of Texas Tech departed the Northwest at-or-near the top of nearly every noteworthy statistical category in the High-A West, leading the league in wins (3), strikeouts (32), opponent's average (.122), and WHIP (0.46) while ranking third in ERA (1.25) upon his promotion to Richmond.

Kilian's last outing as an Emerald was a masterful one, carrying a perfect game through 6.2 innings against the Tri-City Dust Devils before finally surrendering the first base runner of the game on a double down the left field line that just snuck inside the third base bag.

The former eighth round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft previously won a pair of High-A West Pitcher of the Week awards, the first coming after the first week of the season and the second coming after his perfect game bid in late May.

The Eugene Emeralds (16-9) resume the home schedule on June 15 and will have an increased capacity at PK Park per Wednesday's announcement. Single-game tickets will begin going on sale starting on June 7. You can find all the information you need at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com.

If you can't make it to the game, you can watch every Emeralds home game live on MiLB.tv, or you can listen live to all the action on 95.3FM The Score, via MiLB.com or on the MiLB app.

Information regarding tickets to Emeralds home games is available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

Stay up to date with the Emeralds by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.