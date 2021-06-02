Dust Devils June Tickets Available Today

All June games, (12 total) are now available for purchase! The team will return to Gesa Stadium on Tuesday, June 15th as they take on the Spokane Indians, affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

Stadium capacity remains limited and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. To purchase tickets, click here or call the Dust Devils office at 509-544-8789. All tickets for the 2021 season are available in socially distanced seating pods throughout the stadium and face coverings are required for all fans ages 6 and up unless fully vaccinated.

The Dust Devils staff are working hard to ensure a safe and fun environment for the 2021 baseball season. We will be following Major League Baseball and state approved COVID-19 guidelines throughout the 2021 season to ensure our facility is up to standard.

