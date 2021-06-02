'Sox Start Series Strong, 16-2

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (16-9) came alive at the plate, setting a franchise record of six home runs in one game and defeating the Hillsboro Hops (10-15), 16-2.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Frogs started the first inning strong, scoring three runs off home runs from Austin Shenton and Carter Bins. The score remained 3-0 until the bottom of the fourth; Jack Larsen hit the third homer of the game, extending the Frogs' lead to 4-0. Joseph Rosa drove in another run with an RBI single, scoring a few batters later on a Hillsboro throwing error. Kaden Polcovich rounded out the inning with yet another home run, giving the 'Sox a 7-0 lead.

Nick Dalesandro drove in the Hops' first run in the top of the fifth with a sharp ground ball to left field, scoring Axel Andueza. Bins crushed his second home run of the game in the bottom of the inning, extending the AquaSox' lead, 8-1.

The Frogs drove in eight more runs in the bottom of the sixth; a single from Larsen and a double from Frick drove in a combined two runs. Rosa took advantage of a Hops fielding error, scoring the AquaSox' 13th run. Polcovich drove in an additional three runs with a home run to center field, putting the Frogs up, 16-1.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Hops scored their final run when Spencer Brickhouse hit a home run. Zach DeLoach caught Andueza attempting to stretch his single into a double for the second out of the inning, followed by a ground out to solidify the Frogs' 16-2 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, 12 out of the 20 AquaSox hits reached extra bases. Shenton went 4-for-5 with three doubles and one home run while Bins and Polcovich hit two home runs each. On the mound, RHP Matt Brash pitched 5.2 innings, striking out seven and giving up one earned run. RHP Tim Elliott pitched the final three innings, giving up three hits and one run while striking out two.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Frogs return to Funko Field on Wednesday, June 2 to take on the Hillsboro Hops. All fans who attend the June 2 game will have the option to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine through the Snohomish County Health District's event, "Knock COVID Out of the Park."

