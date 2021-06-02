Emeralds Announce Increase in Seating Capacity at PK Park

EUGENE, OR - Things are going to look a lot different the next time the Eugene Emeralds (16-9) play a home in the Emerald Valley.

Starting on June 15th - dubbed 'Re-Opening Day' for the Eugene Emeralds - PK Park will be operating under new, loosened capacity guidelines that adhere with both state and local COVID-19 regulations.

PK Park will see its allowed capacity increase significantly. As a result, approximately 2,000 fans will be permitted to attend each Emeralds home game starting on June 15.

Additionally, COVID-19 Vaccination Sections will take up Sections 4-10 at the ballpark. These COVID-19 Vaccination Sections will be open to fans who are fully vaccinated and are two weeks post their second shot.

To gain admittance to the COVID-19 Vaccination Sections, fans must show their vaccine cards upon entry. Additionally, fans that are admitted to the COVID-19 Vaccinated Sections will be able to remove their masks if they choose to.

Fans that have received the COVID-19 vaccination will also receive a fifty percent discount during the Emeralds Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday home games.

"Not only are we excited to have more fans out at PK Park," said Allan Benavides, General Manager. "But we are also excited to promote vaccinations in our community."

To recap the significant changes at PK Park that will take effect on June 15:

Capacity Increase: PK Park seating capacity to increase to approximately 2,000 fans per game.

Vaccinated Sections: Vaccinated Sections will be available (Sections 4-10). Fans must verify their vaccination status to gain admittance (must be fully vaccinated and two weeks removed from receiving their second/final dose).

Masks Off: Once admitted, fans approved to sit in vaccinated sections will not be required to wear masks.

Vaccination Discounts: Fans that can verify that they've received the COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for a fifty percent discount on individual single game tickets to Emeralds home games played on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Individual single game tickets for the two homestands in June will be available for purchase starting on Monday, June 7. Tickets can be purchased online through our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com.

Please note that our website is the ONLY verified online platform to purchase Emeralds tickets.

This season all tickets will be digital. For more information regarding digital ticketing, please reference our website for our library of how-to guides.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A West affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants.

