One Swing Makes the Difference in Series Opener

SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a low scoring game at Avista Stadium Tuesday night where one swing made all the difference. The Spokane Indians grabbed an early 1-0 lead against the Tri-City Dust Devils, but Francisco Del Valle's three-run home run in the sixth inning was all the Dust Devils would need. Spokane dropped its series opener with Tri-City, 3-1.

Despite suffering his first loss of the season, this was arguably Nick Bush's best start. The former LSU Tiger recorded season-highs with six innings pitched and nine strikeouts.

Willie MacIver drove in his third run in the last four games with an RBI single in the first inning. The University of Washington alum leads the Indians with 16 RBI this season.

Andrew DiPiazza continues to dominate out of the Indians' bullpen. The right-hander threw three scoreless innings and allowed just two hits while striking out a pair of Dust Devils.

Spokane bats were shutout after the first inning for the second-straight game. Tonight, the Indians went 2-for-25 from the second inning on, with six runners left on base.

Tri-City's Chad Sykes earned his first save of the season. The Dust Devils' four total saves rank last in the High-A West, two saves behind Spokane.

The Dust Devils have strung together their first three-game winning streak and wins in four of their last five games.

With Spokane clinging to a 1-0 lead, Tri-City had two men aboard with Francisco Del Valle at the plate. Facing an 0-1 count, Del Valle just got enough of the Nick Bush offering to send it over the fence in left-center field. His third home run of the season made the difference in a 3-1 Dust Devils victory Tuesday night.

The Everett AquaSox erupted for 16 runs on Tuesday night, including eight runs in the sixth inning. The AquaSox cruised to a 16-2 victory over the Hillsboro Hops.

The Eugene Emeralds kept pace for first place in the High-A West with a 7-1 win over the Vancouver Canadians.

Next up, the Spokane Indians hit the road to open a six-game series in Eugene with the Emeralds starting Tuesday. The Indians dropped five of six against the Ems during the first week of the season.

Spokane continues its six-game series with Tri-City on Wednesday at Avista Stadium. The Rockies #7 prospect Helcris Olivarez will take the mound for the Indians. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m. Get your tickets to Wednesday's game or for any game over our two-week homestand.

