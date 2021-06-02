Larsen Named High-A West Player of the Month

EVERETT, Wash. - Outfielder Jack Larsen was named the High-A West Player of the Month for his outstanding performance in May. He entered the first homestand of June leading the league in more than one category, including batting average (.337), hits (28), doubles (10), RBIs (16), slugging percentage (.602) and OPS (1.019). Larsen finished second in total bases (50) and third in on-base percentage (.417).

The Mariners signed Larsen in 2017 as a non-drafted free agent. Prior to the 2021 season, he played for the AZL Mariners, Clinton LumberKings and Modesto Nuts.

