Emeralds Stifle C's Tuesday Night

June 2, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians couldn't overcome an early deficit Tuesday night, as the Eugene Emeralds (Giants) beat the C's 7-1 in the first of six games between the two clubs at Ron Tonkin Field this week.

Eugene hung a crooked number in the first with four runs on four hits, capped by a three-run blast from Tyler Fitzgerald that made it 4-0.

Vancouver answered by pushing across an unearned run in the home half of the frame. Cameron Eden singled with two outs, stole second then scored when centerfielder Javeyan Wiliams dropped a Spencer Horwitz pop fly.

The Emeralds put the game out of reach with two runs in the second thanks to a two-RBI single from Fitzgerald and a run in the fourth after a walk, a double and a sacrifice fly.

Brandon Eisert was a bright spot for the C's tonight. The southpaw - who grew up In Beaverton, OR, less than 10 minutes from the ballpark - befuddled the Ems for three innings of relief in which he struck out six and didn't allow a run. Sam Ryan worked around lead-off doubles in both of his innings out of the bullpen to put up a pair of zeroes as well.

On offense, five different Canadians recorded hits but Vancouver failed to string them together. The only time the Blue Jays affiliate got back-to-back knocks was in the fifth, when Ronny Brito doubled and DJ Neal singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. After Neal stole second, Tanner Kirwer popped out to centerfield in what would become the first out of a triple play; Brito, at third, feigned as if he was going to head home, but his deke also fooled the trail runner Neal, who was caught between second and third, where he was tagged for the second out before the throw home nabbed Brito who was trying to score during the rundown. The triple play was recorded 8-3-4-2 to end the threat.

The series continues tomorrow night. MLB.com's #9 Blue Jays prospect CJ Van Eyk (0-1, 5.87 ERA) gets the nod for the Canadians while right-hander Conner Nurse (0-2, 5.40 ERA) will go for the Emeralds. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.