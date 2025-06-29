Victorious in Vancouver: Dust Devils Shut out Canadians, Take Series

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Ryan Johnson threw seven shutout innings and RF Randy De Jesus's 6th inning sacrifice fly held up for the Tri-City Dust Devils, (7-2 2H, 37-38) who held on for a 1-0 win over the Vancouver Canadians (3-5 2H, 40-34) that gave the visitors their first road series win north of the border since the 2019 season.

Johnson (3-3) retired the last 11 batters he faced, walking only one batter and striking out eight in his third straight seven-inning performance. The righty from Red Oak, Texas held the Vancouver attack in check while Canadians starter Khal Stephen (4-1) did the same to the Tri-City offense, with the game scoreless through five innings. The Dust Devils broke the tie in the top of the 6th, beginning with a bunt single by CF David Calabrese and a walk to 1B Ryan Nicholson. After an out Stephen departed and reliever Chay Yeager took over, facing De Jesus. The two runners then executed a successful double steal, with Calabrese sliding into third ahead of the tag and Nicholson taking second. That put Calabrese 90 feet away, and De Jesus sent a fly ball deep enough to center to plate Calabrese for the game's only run.

Tri-City reliever Leonard Garcia threw his second straight scoreless outing, getting Vancouver 1-2-3 in the 8th. Dylan Phillips came in and got the first out, making it 15 C's in a row retired. The home nine, though, strung together one more rally at a place that has haunted the Dust Devils in the High-A era. Back-to-back singles and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with one out, with Phillips facing Vancouver C Aaron Parker. Phillips got Parker to hit a grounder to the left side, with SS Arol Vera having to wait until it cleared past the runner to grab it. He sent it to second, where 2B Adrian Placencia fired to first in time for a double play that ended the game, clinching both the game and the series win.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-The combination of Ryan Johnson, Leonard Garcia and Dylan Phillips completed the team's fourth shutout of 2025, and its first of Vancouver. It also is the first shutout for Tri-City since the month of April, in which they shut out Eugene once and Hillsboro twice.

-Three of the Dust Devils' four hits were singles. The only extra-base hit came off the bat of LF Rio Foster, who hit a double to the left-center gap to lead off the 5th inning.

-Tri-City comes home with a share of first place early in the Northwest League Second Half race. Both the Dust Devils and the Spokane Indians, their next opponent, sit at 7-2 in their first nine games after the Indians beat Hillsboro 13-9 Sunday afternoon to take five of six off their hosts.

RED, WHITE AND BLUE WEEK

Tri-City comes home to host the Spokane Indians for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday, July 1st, at 7:05 p.m. It will be Red, White and Blue Out the Park Night at Gesa Stadium, with fans wearing American colors getting drawing tickets for a chance to win prizes. It's also a Coca-Cola Tuesday, with 21 oz. Coca-Cola products available for $2.50 all game long.

All three games with the Inland Northwest rivals will start at 7:05 p.m., with Wednesday night's game Hanford Workers Night presented by United Energy Workers Healthcare. Then the Dust Devils celebrate America Thursday night, July 3rd, with an Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by McEachen Electric.

Free broadcasts of the games, with video in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live and audio at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m.

After the short series, the teams head to Avista Stadium in Spokane Valley for another three-game set to conclude the week before Tri-City returns home to host the Everett AquaSox, High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, for six games beginning Tuesday, July 8th.

For tickets to the upcoming Spokane and Everett series, and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Gesa Stadium, home of your Tri-City Dust Devils, has been nominated as Best Single-A Ballpark in America by Newsweek! VOTE HERE now to help bring home another award for our beloved ballpark!







