2,376 Come Out For Pink At The Park

June 29, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox' Luis Suisbel at bat

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox' Luis Suisbel at bat(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Eugene Emeralds 9-3 at Funko Field during the 2025 edition of Everett's annual Pink at the Park game.

Eugene took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Jonah Cox doubled, allowing Drew Cavanaugh to blast a two-run home run to the Paine Field Home Run Porch in right field. However, the AquaSox cut the lead in half during the back half of the frame when Josh Caron hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded.

Charlie Szykowny added the Emeralds' third run in the top of the fourth inning, hitting his eighth home run of the season out to the Paine Field Home Run Porch in right field. Switch-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje exited after throwing 3.1 innings of five-run baseball, striking out four and walking three while allowing four hits.

Scott Bandura continued Eugene's scoring attack after Cijntje exited, lining an RBI single to right center field to provide the Emeralds with a four-run lead. Two batters later, Bo Davidson knocked a bases-clearing single to the right field fence, ultimately advancing to second base on an error to give Eugene a seven-run advantage.

During the bottom of the sixth, Everett loaded the bases as Josh Caron and Colin Davis singled, and Milkar Perez walked. Carson Jones hit a sacrifice fly to bring the Emeralds' lead down to six runs, but Eugene would escape the jam minimally impacted.

The Emeralds retook a seven-run lead in the top of the seventh inning courtesy of Dayson Croes' RBI double to right field. Everett added a ninth-inning sacrifice fly thanks to Caron, but the Emeralds locked down their 9-3 victory and a series win, having won their fourth game of the week.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow is Sunday Fun Day and Webbly's Birthday Party! Break out the cake and candles as we host Mascot Mania to help celebrate the free-spirited, fanatical phenom of Funko Field. Additional activities include Signature Sunday, where you can receive pregame player autographs on the concourse from two of your favorite Frogs, and postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Port of Subs. Come out to end the week on a great note!

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.