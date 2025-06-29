Emeralds Bats Bounce Back in Series Clinching Victory

June 29, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 9-3. A day after getting shutout, the Emeralds bounced back with a 12 hit game. With this victory here tonight, Eugene has clinched a series victory on the road against Everett. It's the Ems 3rd series victory of the year and their 2nd on the road. Eugene is 5-2 to start the 2nd half.

Eugene got the scoring started in the top of the 1st inning. Jonah hit a double and with 2-outs Drew Cavanaugh crushed his 2nd home run in his 4th game this week to give the Ems a 2-0 lead. After getting shutout last night, the Ems wasted no time to get back on track. Everett did answer back with a run in the bottom of the 1st. Curtis Washington Jr led the inning off with a walk and made his way to 3rd on a base hit from Charlie Pagliarini. Josh Caron hit him home on a sac-fly out to right field. Eugene led 2-1 after the 1st inning.

Eugene got back on the scoreboard in the 3rd inning in a big way. Charlie Szykowny crushed a 1-out solo home run. It had a 98 mph exit velocity and traveled 356 feet. It was Szykowny's 2nd home run of the week and he is now the active home run leader on Eugene with 8 this year. Dayson Croes and Quinn McDaniel drew a pair of walks and Luke Shliger singled for the 2nd time in the game to bring home the 2nd run. Scott Bandura quickly followed it up with an RBI-Single of his own. Jonah Cox drew a 5 [itch walk to load up the bases with only 1-out.

That brought up Bo Davidson with the bases juiced. Davidson wasted little time as on the 3rd pitch of the at-bat he roped a single down the right field line. All 3 base runners came home to score as Jonah Cox was able to score from 1st base on the single. Eugene tallied 8 straight base runners after the next batter Drew Cavanaugh drew a walk. Eugene ended the inning scoring 6 runs on 4 base hits and 4 walks to give them an 8-1 lead through 4 innings.

Everett added another run in the bottom of the 6th with another sac-fly. Everett had the bases loaded and Carson Jones was able to hit it deep enough to score Josh Caron on the play. It didn't take long for Eugene to get the run right back in the top of the 7th. Drew Cavanaugh torched a leadoff single up the middle and with 2-outs, Dayson Croes kept a ball fair down the first base for the RBI-Double. Crows is now up to 10 extra base hits in his first 19 games. Josh Caron picked up another RBI in the 9th inning for Everett's 3rd and final run of the game to give Eugene the 9-3 victory in tonight's game.

Nick Zwack got the start tonight and looked great in his 2nd start of the year for the Ems. He pitched 4 innings and allowed just 1 earned run on 2 hits while striking out 3. Brayan Palencia made his return to the mound after getting activated off of the 7-Day IL this week and struck out 2 while not allowing a run in his lone inning of work.

Esmerlin Vinicio took over and lasted 0.2 innings while giving up 2 hits and allowing 1 earned run. He also struck out 1 batter. Liam Simon got the call out of the bullpen with the bases loaded and 2 outs and was able to get Charlie Pagliarini to ground out to 1st base to get out of the tough jam. He ended his night pitching 1.1 innings and allowed 2 hits but no earned runs while striking out 1.

Matt Dunaway took over and pitched the 8th and the 9th inning in his first ever professional outing. He signed as a free agent just a few days ago and joined the Ems right away. He looked very solid in his first ever outing. He pitched 2 innings and gave up 3 hits and 1 earned run but he didn't issue a single walk. For his first ever outing in affiliated ball, it was a positive sign to see him all over the strike zone today. He will be a fun player to watch in the bullpen moving forward.

It was fantastic to see the Ems turn things around after getting shut out here yesterday. They have now scored 38 runs and recorded 58 hits in the first 5 games this week as they clinched a series victory here today. They'll have a chance to win 5 games in a series for the first time this year.

Eugene will now turn their attention to closing the series out tomorrow night. Dylan Carmouche will be on the mound for the Ems for the 2nd time this week with first pitch at 4:05 PM.

#RootedHere







Northwest League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.