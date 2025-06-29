Late Rally Fizzles in Shutout Loss

June 29, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - A one-out rally in the bottom of the ninth saw the Canadians load the bases against the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] Sunday afternoon at The Nat, but the game ended on a double play to hand the C's a series loss in a 1-0 defeat.

Trailing 1-0 to begin the final frame, Sean Keys sparked things with a base hit before Cutter Coffey added a single of his own. After Eddie Micheletti was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Aaron Parker came to the plate with the tying run 90 feet away. He scorched a ground ball towards short, which turned into a game-ending double play that handed the Dust Devils their first series win over the C's in Vancouver since 2019.

With two top 10 prospects dueling it out in Khal Stephen (L, 4-1) and Ryan Johnson (W, 3-3), runs were going to come at a premium. Both right-handers traded zeroes until the sixth, when a lead-off bunt from David Calabrese was followed by a walk and a double steal that set up a sacrifice fly that proved to be the difference. Stephen went 5.1 innings, allowed that one run on three hits, walked two and struck out eight.

Johnson managed to strand two runners aboard in the first and the fourth, but was perfect in every other inning over his seven complete to earn the win. Vancouver did not put a man on base between the final two batters of the fourth and the second hitter of the ninth.

Chay Yeager and Aaron Munson both turned in scoreless relief outings to keep the game close.

With the loss, the C's drop their first series since late May and fall to 3-5 in the second half. It was the third time they have been blanked this season, the fewest in the Northwest League. They are still a league-best 40-34 on the season after finishing June with 17-7 record.

After an off day tomorrow, the Canadians celebrate Canada Day at The Nat with a matinee against the Everett AquaSox [SEA]. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.







