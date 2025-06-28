C's Split Doubleheader with Tri-City

June 28, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians split a doubleheader with the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] Saturday afternoon at The Nat.

Game 1: Canadians 4, Dust Devils 2 (7 innings)

After three and a half scoreless innings, the C's struck first in the fourth. A lead-off walk was followed by a Je'Von Ward RBI triple then a two-out error allowed another run to score and prolonged the inning. Victor Arias took advantage with a two-RBI base hit in the next at-bat to make it 4-0.

Tri-City answered with two runs of their own in the top of the fifth, but started Fernando Perez (W, 5-3) stranded the tying runs on base to preserve a two-run lead. His final line: 5 IP / 2 R/ 8 H / 0 BB / 3 K.

JJ Sanchez (S, 2) got the final six outs to secure a 4-2 victory.

Game 2: Dust Devils 4, Canadians 3 (9 innings)

The Dust Devils wasted no time grabbing an early lead, scoring the first of two runs in the opening inning on back-to-back extra base hits from their first two batters. A run-scoring groundout later in the frame made it 2-0 before they added to their advantage with a solo homer in the second.

Vancouver rallied to tie the game in the fourth. Sean Keys led off with a double before two walks loaded the bases then Nick Goodwin worked another free pass to force home the first C's run. After a pitching change, Nic Deschamps doubled home two to make it 3-3. The Canadians had two men in scoring position with one out but failed to add another run.

The game stayed tied at three until the ninth, when consecutive wild pitches allowed the go-ahead run to score for Tri-City. A lead-off walk began the home half of the inning to put the winning run aboard alongside the placed runner at second, but three straight outs followed to end the game with the Dust Devils on top 4-3.

