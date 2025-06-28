Mariners Select Former AquaSox Juan Burgos

June 28, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS: Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today that they have promoted Juan Burgos to the majors after selecting his contract from Triple-A Tacoma.

Burgos, 25, will be making his Major League debut when he appears in a game. He appeared in 38 games for Everett in 2024 with a 3.38 ERA. This season, he was 3-1 with a 0.62 ERA (2 ER, 29.0 IP) with 7 walks, 30 strikeouts and 3 saves in 22 games between Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma.

The Santiago, Dominican Republic native originally signed with Seattle as an international free agent on April 15, 2019. In 6 minor league seasons, he is 10-10 with 2.81 (70 ER, 224.1 IP) allowing 104 walks, 246 strikeouts and 22 saves in the Mariners organization.







Northwest League Stories from June 28, 2025

Mariners Select Former AquaSox Juan Burgos - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.