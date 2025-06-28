Mariners Select Former AquaSox Juan Burgos
June 28, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release
ARLINGTON, TEXAS: Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today that they have promoted Juan Burgos to the majors after selecting his contract from Triple-A Tacoma.
Burgos, 25, will be making his Major League debut when he appears in a game. He appeared in 38 games for Everett in 2024 with a 3.38 ERA. This season, he was 3-1 with a 0.62 ERA (2 ER, 29.0 IP) with 7 walks, 30 strikeouts and 3 saves in 22 games between Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma.
The Santiago, Dominican Republic native originally signed with Seattle as an international free agent on April 15, 2019. In 6 minor league seasons, he is 10-10 with 2.81 (70 ER, 224.1 IP) allowing 104 walks, 246 strikeouts and 22 saves in the Mariners organization.
