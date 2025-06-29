Emeralds Record Setting Victory in Everett

EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 19-8. It was an absolutely historic night for Eugene as they shattered so many season marks tonight. They scored the most runs and hits in a single game. They had their most runs (8) and hits (8) and home runs (3) in a single inning which occurred in the 8th inning.

Eugene got on the board once again in the first inning. Scott Bandura ripped a triple to start off the game and Jonah Cox drew a 7 pitch walk to put the first 2 batters on the corners. Bo Davidson hit into a fielder's choice for the first run of the game. Drew Cavanaugh ripped a single and a wild pitch moved the pair of runners into scoring position. Charlie Szykowny ripped a 2-out single to score Cox and it gave the Ems the fast 2-0 lead.

In the top of the 3rd inning Bo Davidson led off the frame with a solo home run. It was his first home run since June 7th and it was an absolute no-doubter for him. It had an exit velocity of 102 mph off the bat and traveled 392 feet. It gave Eugene their 10th home run of the week, the first time they have reached double-digit home runs in a single week this season.

Everett got their first 2 runs of the game in the 3rd inning. Anthony Donofrio & Brandon Eike hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the inning. The Ems still led 3-2 after the first 3 innings.

In the top of the 4th inning the top of the order was due up. All 3 hitters were able to draw walks and load up the bases. Eugene has already hit 2 grand slams this week, and Drew Cavanaugh was able to make it 3. He hit an absolute missile that had a 107 mph exit velocity and traveled 365 feet to clear the bases. Eugene came into this week with just 1 grand slam this season, but that has changed quickly as it was their 4th. It was also Cavanaugh's 3rd home run of the week and gave him a 3-hit game in just 4 innings.

Everett answered quickly with a 2-run inning in the home half of the frame. After a quick out, Josh Caron & Tai Peete singled to put a pair of runners on for Curtis Washington Jr who roped a double down the 3rd base line to bring both runners home. The Ems still led 7-4 after 4 innings.

Everett ran out of available pitchers out of the bullpen so they had to turn to position players in a 3-run game in the 6th inning. Milkar Perez threw an efficient first inning in the 6th and only allowed 1 hit. In the 7th inning Eugene finally got to him for a run. Bo Davidson and Drew Cavanaugh singled with 2-outs before Zane Zielinski singled up the middle to bring home Davidson for his 4th run of the game. Eugene led 8-4 after the top of the 7th inning.

After the game went off the rails as Eugene tallied 11 more runs. They hit 4 home runs in the next two innings. Jonah Cox, Charlie Szykowny, Scott Bandura all got their first of the game while Bo Davidson hit his 2nd home run of the game in the 9th. Everett fought back and pushed home a few runs in the 9th inning but it wasn't nearly enough as Eugene defeated Everett by a final score of 19-8.

I was going to go play by play in the final two innings, but Eugene scored 11 runs on 9 base hits and I'd be here all night typing it out line by line. All 9 Emeralds tallied hits and it was the best version of this team we have seen all year.

Dylan Carmouche was solid in his 2nd start of the week. He pitched 6 innings and allowed 4 runs on 6 hits. He issued only 1 walk and struck out 4 batters swinging. It was the 2nd win of the week for Carmouche and his 4th win in a row. It was a great way to end what had been an elite month of June for him in the final game of the month.

Austin Strickland took over in the 7th and threw 2 scoreless innings while only allowing 1 hit and striking out 2. CJ Widger took over in the 9th inning and got just 1 out while giving up 4 runs before turning the ball over to Ryan Vanderhei who closed out the game.

Eugene went 5-1 in the series and is now 6-2 to start the 2nd half. They have a +31 run differential so far. It's been a great start to the 2nd half and they'll look to keep the momentum going next week against the Hops.

The Ems will now head back to Eugene to get ready for a 6-game series against the Hops starting on Tuesday. It is a split series, so Eugene will be at home for the first 3 games of the series and on the road for the final 3. Tuesday's game (7/1) is a Mickey Mouse & Friends night as well as a $10 Burger & Brew game presented by Carl's Jr. It is also one of the final two OCCU Reading Program nights with Wednesday (7/2) being the final Reading Program game.

