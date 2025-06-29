3,084 Attend Mascot Mania on Sunday Fun Day

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Eugene Emeralds 19-8 in front of 3,084 fans during a Mascot Mania edition of Sunday Fun Day at Funko Field.

Eugene took a 2-0 lead in the game's first inning, stringing together a thread of hits. After Scott Bandura hit a leadoff triple, Bo Davidson hit into an RBI forceout to score the game's first run. Drew Cavanaugh singled to place runners on the corners, and Charlie Szykowny delivered an RBI single for the inning's second run.

Davidson added to the Emeralds' lead two innings later, launching a solo home run to set Eugene ahead by three runs. However, the AquaSox responded in the bottom half of the frame as Anthony Donofrio and Brandon Eike smashed solo home runs to shave the deficit to one.

The Emeralds drew three consecutive walks to begin the top of the fourth inning, and Cavanuagh capitalized on the opportunity, smacking Eugene's third grand slam of the six-game series to take a five-run lead. The AquaSox cut the Emeralds' lead down to three innings in the bottom half of the frame, though.

With one out, Josh Caron and Tai Peete singled, allowing Curtis Washington Jr. to line an RBI double down the left field line. Washington Jr.'s double was his first with Everett and 16th of the season when factoring in his 55 games played with the Single-A Modesto Nuts.

Eugene broke the game open across the final three innings, plating 12 runs to take a 16-4 lead. Everett made a late push in the bottom of the ninth, scoring four runs. Donofrio hit an RBI double, Charlie Pagliarini hit an RBI single, and Colt Emerson and Luis Suisbel each hit a sacrifice fly to make the score 19-8. However, the rally was not enough as the Emeralds secured their fifth victory out of six games played this series.

From the mound, AquaSox right-hander Ben Hernandez threw 1.2 shutout innings, lowering his earned run average to 1.93 this season. Through three appearances in this series, Hernandez threw 5.1 scoreless innings, striking out seven while allowing only two hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

EUGENE EMERALDS 2 0 1 4 0 0 1 8 3 19 21 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 4 8 10 0

WIN: Carmouche (4-0) LOSS: McGraw (0-1)

EUGENE PITCHING: Carmouche (6.0), Strickland (2.0), Widger (0.1), Vanderhei (0.2)

EVERETT PITCHING: McGraw (0.2), Peavyhouse (2.1), Truitt (0.1), Hernandez (1.2), Peres (2.1), Davis (1.2)

EUGENE HOME RUNS: Davidson (8, 9), Cavanaugh (3), Bandura (5), Cox (4), Szykowny (9)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Donofrio (3), Eike (4)

ATTENDANCE: 3,084

TIME: 2 Hours, 54 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox are traveling north for three games against the Vancouver Canadians beginning Tuesday, July 1, at 1:05 p.m. Then, at the conclusion of the three-game set, Everett returns home to Funko Field on Friday, July 4, for three more games against the Canadians! Promotions for the weekend include a red t-shirt giveaway on Funko Friday, a Bryce Miller bobblehead giveaway courtesy of Sound Transit on Saturday, and Salute to the Mariners weekend jerseys for Saturday and Sunday! Tickets are limited so make sure to secure your seats before it is too late!

