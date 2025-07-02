Emeralds Bats Stay Hot with Series Opening Victory against Hillsboro

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 7-2. After mashing 15 home runs in 6 games last week, they picked up right where they left off with a pair of 3-run home runs in tonight's game. Eugene is now 7-2 to start the 2nd half.

The Emeralds struck first in tonight's game in the bottom of the first inning. Jonah Cox ripped his Northwest League leading 6th triple of the year. Jansel Luis wasn't able to field the cut-off throw cleanly so Cox was able to break home and score on the play to give the Ems a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the 2nd inning the Hops were able to tie up the game at 1. They loaded up the bases with 1-out before Kevin Sims rolled over into a 4-3 groundout but it was enough to bring home Jansel Luis who scored on the play. The game was quiet offensively with both starters really dialing it in over the next 3 innings.

Josh Bostick got through 5 innings with only the 1 earned run. He did give up 7 hits, but he worked his way out of some very tough jams. He didn't issue a walk and struck out 3. It was a great showing for Bostick who didn't factor into tonight's decision.

Tyler Vogel took over in the top of the 6th inning and got himself into some trouble. The first 3 batters all reached base via single to load up the bases with nobody out in the frame. Vogel turned things around immediately, as he struck out the next 3 batters to leave the bases loaded and keep the game tied. He struck out the first batter swinging, and got the next 2 batters to go down looking.

Vogel leaving the bases loaded gave the Ems some serious momentum heading to the bottom of the 6th. Scott Bandura drew a 1-out walk and Bo Davidson kept the inning alive with a 2-out single to center. That brought up Drew Cavanaugh who blasted a 3-run home to give the Ems a 4-1 lead. It was his 4th home run as an Emerald in only his 8th game played. He has now homered in 3 consecutive games. His home run had an exit velocity of 108 mph and traveled 397 feet.

In the bottom of the 8th the Emeralds added onto their lead. Cavanaugh reached again on a fielder's choice and the next batter, Jack Payton, got on base with a fielding error. After a quick out, Zane Zielinski blasted the 2nd 3-run home run of the game for Eugene to give them a 7-2 lead. It was Zielinski's 2nd home run of the year, and his 1st since May 9th against the Hops. Ben Peterson took over in the 9th inning and was able to slam the door shut with a 1-2-3 inning to give Eugene the series opening victory against the Hops.

Eugene is now 7-2 in the 2nd half and put together the best stretch of baseball they have played this year. The power has come through in a big way, as they are now up to 17 home runs in their last 7 games.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night for the 2nd game of the series against the Hops. Cesar Perdomo will be on the mound for the Emeralds with the first pitch set for 6:35 PM.

