Mariners Announce June Minor League Awards
July 2, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle Mariners Director of Player Development Justin Toole announced today the following Mariners Minor League Award winners for the month of June:
Michael Arroyo, INF, Hitter of the Month
Walter Ford, RHP, Pitcher of the Month
Tyler Cleveland, RHP, Reliever of the Month
Blake Rambusch, INF/OF, Baserunner of the Month
Nick Raposo, C, Defensive Player of the Month
Arroyo, 20, batted .322 (29x90) with 21 runs, 5 doubles, 8 home runs, 21 RBI and 15 walks, getting on base at a .446 clip, slugging .644 with a 1.091 OPS in 112 plate appearances between High-A Everett (18 G) and Double-A Arkansas (6 G) in June. Arroyo was promoted from Everett to Arkansas on June 23.
The #7 prospect in the organization and #75 prospect in all of baseball (MLB Pipeline) has posted a .939 OPS in 71 games between Everett and Arkansas this season, batting .274 (73x266) with 50 runs, 16 doubles, 16 home runs, 45 RBI and 45 walks with a .424 on-base percentage and .515 slugging percentage.
Arroyo was originally signed by Seattle as an international free agent out of Colombia on Jan. 15, 2022.
Ford, 20, went 2-0 with a 1.67 ERA (5 ER, 27.0 IP) with 22 strikeouts and 3 walks in 4 starts with Class-A Modesto in June. The right-hander tossed at least 7.0 innings in three of his 4 starts, and limited opposing hitters to a .168 batting average (16x95) and just one home run.
Ford was selected by the Mariners in the 2nd round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Pace High School (FL). He has made 42 appearances (37 starts) in the organization since being drafted, going 7-7 with a 4.58 ERA (87 ER, 171.0 IP) with 150 strikeouts and 47 walks.
Cleveland, 25, combined for 8.1 scoreless innings with 16 strikeouts and no walks in 8 appearances with High-A Everett in the month of June. The right-hander recorded one save and held opponents to a .111 batting average (3x27) with no extra-base hits. Cleveland was selected by the Mariners in the 14th round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Central Arkansas.
Rambusch, 25, went 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts in 20 games with Double-A Arkansas in June. The infielder/outfielder also hit .324 (23x71) with 21 runs, 3 doubles, 2 triples, and 10 walks with an .837 OPS during the month. He was drafted by Seattle in the 15th round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Auburn University (AL) and has 71 stolen bases in 222 career minor league contests.
Raposo, 27, recorded 7 caught stealing in 14 starts at catcher for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in June. He had a .991 fielding percentage during the month. The Mariners claimed Raposo off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Dec. 19, 2024.
