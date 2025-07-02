AquaSox Ruin Canada Day for the Canadians

July 2, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, BC: Brandon Eike's solo home run in the third inning and a strong pitching performance powered the Everett AquaSox to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canadians in a Northwest League game at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium before a sellout crowd of 6,013 on Canada Day.

Eike, the AquaSox first baseman, went 3-for-3 with a homer, a double, and two RBIs, providing the decisive blow in a tightly contested pitchers' duel. His fifth home run of the season off Vancouver starter Jackson Wentworth (1-4) gave Everett a 1-0 lead in the third. Eike later added an RBI single in the fifth, scoring Anthony Donofrio to make it 2-0.

Everett's pitching staff, led by starter Taylor Dollard, held Vancouver to five hits. Dollard tossed four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out one. Nico Tellache (3-1) earned the win with four innings of relief, giving up one run on four hits with three strikeouts. Stefan Raeth closed the game with a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

Vancouver's lone run came in the seventh when Eddie Micheletti Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to score Arjun Nimmala, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Nimmala reached on a single and advanced to third on a groundout and a single by Cutter Coffey before scoring.

Wentworth took the loss for Vancouver, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings with three strikeouts. Irv Carter pitched three scoreless innings in relief for the Canadians but couldn't erase the early deficit.

The AquaSox offense totaled 10 hits, with Josh Caron contributing two doubles and Tai Peete adding a single and a stolen base. Vancouver's Victor Arias went 2-for-4 with a triple, but the Canadians struggled with runners in scoring position, going 1-for-7.







Northwest League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.