Kieren Dervin Commits to the Frontenacs

November 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, Ontario - The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club is pleased to announce the signing of forward Kieren Dervin to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement.

The Frontenacs used their fifth round pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection to draft Kieren 86th overall.

"We're very excited to finally get Kieren signed to a contract." said General Manager, Kory Cooper. "We have been working on getting him to Kingston since we drafted him. He is an elite skating centreman who has a skill set that should translate very well to our team style of play."

Originally drafted out of the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15U program, the 6'2", 181 lbs. centre from Gloucester, ON has spent the 2024-25 season with St. Andrews College of the Prep Hockey Conference. In 21 total games, Dervin has recorded 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points.

"Adding Kieren will help us down the middle over the next couple of seasons." continued Cooper. "The intent is to have him play some games with the Frontenacs this season, and ultimately have him join the Frontenacs full-time for the 2025-26 season. We look forward to getting him to Kingston and continuing his development as a player."

The Kingston Frontenacs currently lead the Eastern Conference standings and look to wrap up a strong November on Friday night against the London Knights. Game time is 7 PM at Slush Puppie Place. Tickets are available at www.kingstonfrontenacs.com and at the venue box office.

