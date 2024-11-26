Join Us for Rogers TV Night and the Knights of Columbus Toy Drive

November 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







This Friday, November 29, come out to cheer on the Rangers as they take on the Owen Sound Attack. The puck drop is at 7 PM, and it's going to be an exciting night!

We're also proud to partner with the Knights of Columbus Toy Drive to bring holiday joy to children in need. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or make a monetary donation to support this amazing cause. You can drop off the toys at Community Corner or at any entrance in to the arena.

Let's enjoy great hockey while giving back to our community. See you at the rink!

