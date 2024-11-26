Join Us for Rogers TV Night and the Knights of Columbus Toy Drive
November 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
This Friday, November 29, come out to cheer on the Rangers as they take on the Owen Sound Attack. The puck drop is at 7 PM, and it's going to be an exciting night!
We're also proud to partner with the Knights of Columbus Toy Drive to bring holiday joy to children in need. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or make a monetary donation to support this amazing cause. You can drop off the toys at Community Corner or at any entrance in to the arena.
Let's enjoy great hockey while giving back to our community. See you at the rink!
___
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Stay connected by following the Rangers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter by searching @OHLRangers and using the hashtags #RTown and #BattleBuilt.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2024
- Join Us for Rogers TV Night and the Knights of Columbus Toy Drive - Kitchener Rangers
- Michigan Native, 2024 Draftee Theuer Signs with Saginaw - Saginaw Spirit
- Spitfires' Overage Forward Noah Morneau Commits to Bowling Green State University - Windsor Spitfires
- Catch Michael Misa at the CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota - Saginaw Spirit
- Officiating Crew for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge - OHL
- Friday, November 29th Is Our Annual Books for Kids Night Sponsored by GuelphToday.com - Guelph Storm
- Kieren Dervin Commits to the Frontenacs - Kingston Frontenacs
- Erie Otters Add Depth to Defensive Core with Two Signings - Erie Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Join Us for Rogers TV Night and the Knights of Columbus Toy Drive
- Jackson Parsons Named OHL Goalie of the Week for Second Time this Season
- Rangers Get Back in Win Column, Blank Otters 4-0
- Game Preview: Kitchener Travels to Erie Aiming for Third Straight Win Over Otters
- Windsor Score Late in Third, Beat Rangers 3-1 at the Aud Friday