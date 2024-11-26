Friday, November 29th Is Our Annual Books for Kids Night Sponsored by GuelphToday.com

Friday, November 29th is the annual GuelphToday.com Books for Kids Night as Windsor Spitfires visit the Sleeman Centre.

GuelphToday.com and the Guelph Storm are asking fans attending the game to bring happiness into the homes of many families in our community by giving the gift of reading.

When you enter the rink, volunteers will be on hand to collect your donations of new, unwrapped books that are suitable for ages newborn to 18 years. For every book that fans donate, volunteers will provide a raffle ticket. The winning numbers have been pre-drawn, and fans can check their raffle tickets immediately to see if they have won one of the great prizes donated by the Guelph Storm and GuelphToday.com. Winning numbers, collection bins, and prizes will be located in the Community Corner at the top of section 116. Any prizes not claimed will be available for pickup at the Storm Administration Offices once the game begins.

