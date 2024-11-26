Michigan Native, 2024 Draftee Theuer Signs with Saginaw

Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Tuesday afternoon that the team has signed forward Trevor Theuer (thOY-yer) to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Theuer was selected by the team in the 10th round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection this past spring.

"Trevor is a player that we highly coveted going into last year's draft," said Drinkill. "He is a fierce competitor that works extremely hard each and every time he steps on the ice. This drive, combined with his skating ability and offensive skill set, is exactly what we want in our system. We are excited to have him sign with us today, and I know our staff is looking forward to working with him."

Theuer spent the 2023-24 season as the captain of the Detroit Honeybaked 15U program. Leading up to his selection by the Spirit, the left-shot forward clocked 69 points (24G, 45A) in 56 games to lead the team. A native of Clarkston, Mich., the 16-year-old Theuer stands in at 5'11" and 180lbs.

In addition to being rostered with the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies U16 this season, Theuer has seen four games of action with the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP). He also participated in USA Hockey's BioSteel Player Development Camp this summer, tying for Team Royal's scoring lead through five games (4G-9A-13P).

Theuer will join the Spirit in Windsor on Wednesday as they take on the Spitfires at 7:05pm. Saginaw's newest forward will wear uniform number 26.

