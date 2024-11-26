Officiating Crew for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to recognize and congratulate the officiating crew selected to work the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada. The latter is a new two-game series that will see the top 22 NHL Draft prospects from the CHL's Member Leagues - Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - compete against those from the U.S. National Under-18 Team starting tonight (November 26) in London, Ont., and tomorrow (November 27) in Oshawa, Ont.

The team of four referees and four linespersons is made up of experienced officials from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), which is the first of the CHL's three Member Leagues to host this new event. Together, this group of officials from the OHL has more than 30 years of combined experience, ensuring that there will be a high quality of officiating over the two-game series between the CHL and the U.S. National Under-18 Team.

The officials assigned to this event are:

2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge - Game 1 - London, Ont. (Nov. 26)

#12 - Chad Ingalls - Referee

#33 - Mac Nichol - Referee

#45 - Luke Pye - Linesperson

#91 - Brian Birkhoff - Linesperson

2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge - Game 2 - Oshawa, Ont. (Nov. 27)

#8 - Damian Figueira - Referee

#13 - Brandan Kane - Referee

#72 - Spencer Knox - Linesperson

#95 - Shawn Oliver - Linesperson

The 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada airs live in Canada from both London and Oshawa on TSN and RDS tonight (November 26) and tomorrow (November 27) starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. Meanwhile, in the United States, the games will air live on NHL Network, while viewers outside of Canada can catch all the action on CHL TV.

Building off of one of hockey's greatest rivalries between Canada and the United States, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will see players from the CHL and the U.S. National Under-18 Team compete before hundreds of NHL scouts and thousands of fans in an effort to improve their draft stock ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft. The first game will take place tonight at Canada Life Place in London, Ont., while the second contest will be held tomorrow night on Wednesday, November 27 at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ont. Fans interested in buying tickets for either game can do so in person at the box office or online.

SCHEDULE & TICKETS

2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada - Game 1 - Tuesday, November 26 - Team CHL vs. U.S. National U18 Team - 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT at Canada Life Place in London, Ont. on TSN4/5, TSN.ca, the TSN App, RDS2 & RDS.ca

2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada - Game 2 - Wednesday, November 27 - U.S. National U18 Team vs. Team CHL - 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT at Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ont. on TSN1/5, TSN.ca, the TSN App, RDS2 & RDS.ca

