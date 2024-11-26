Catch Michael Misa at the CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota

November 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







London, Ont. - As the CHL's best draft-eligible prospects band together to take on USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (NTDP), Spirit phenom Michael Misa finds himself at the heart of the action. Game one of the two-game series is tonight at 7:00pm from Canada Life Place.

To watch Misa and Team CHL take part in this historic event, fans can tune in to CHL TV or NHL Network. Check your local cable provider for channel listings.

Misa has flown out of the gates in his NHL Draft-eligible season. A 14-game scoring streak to begin the season tied, that of Connor McDavid's start to the 2014-15 campaign with the Erie Otters. Through 23 games played, Misa sits tied for the CHL lead with 23 goals. He leads the Spirit in all scoring categories (23G-23A-46P, 5PPG) and has maintained a two-point-per-game pace deep into the month of November.

After Misa and Team CHL finish up in London, they'll head up to Oshawa for the second game of the CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge on Wednesday at 7:00pm from the Tribute Communities Centre. Both Tuesday and Wednesday's matchups can be viewed in the United States on CHL TV and NHL Network.

The format of the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge will see teams earn two points for a win and zero points for a loss, regardless of whether a game ends in regulation, overtime, or a shootout. If a game is tied after regulation, teams will play a five-minute three-on-three overtime period, followed by a three-round shootout if necessary. If either game is still tied after three players have shot for each team, the shootout will continue in a sudden-death fashion using different players until a team wins the game.

If after the completion of the second game of the series, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge has the CHL and NTDP's U18 team tied at two points each, the teams will play a three-on-three 20-minute period(s) until a goal is scored to determine the winner of the series.

Set to be a part of the calendar over the next three seasons, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will see players from the CHL and NTDP's U18 team compete before hundreds of NHL scouts and thousands of fans in an effort to improve their draft stock ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft. Players for the CHL team will be provided by NHL Central Scouting as selected by the NHL's 32 clubs, and much like other national events in the CHL, the hosting duties of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will rotate between the CHL's three Member League markets each year.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.