Erie Otters Add Depth to Defensive Core with Two Signings

November 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - The Erie Otters have brought in depth to their defensive core with the signings of two players heading into the busy holiday period.

Otters general manager Dave Brown announced on Tuesday morning that former draft picks Oliver Turner and Michael D'Alessio had been signed to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreements.

Oliver Turner stands at 6'5 and weighs in at 194 lbs. and will look to slot in to a strong Otters blueline. He was selected by the Otters in the fourth round, 77th overall in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. Since his selection, he has played for St. Andrews College in the Prep Hockey Conference as well as suiting up for their U18 AAA team. In 20 games so far this season between the PHC and the U18 AAA program, the Toronto native has picked up 11 points, all of them coming by way of assists.

Turner is currently committed to Colgate University, starting in the 2026-27 school year. The recent agreement between the NCAA and the CHL, allowing major junior players their eligibility as amateurs in American collegiate athletics, has allowed the Otters to bring him in and allows him to still play at a U.S. college.

Turner will join Nathan Sauder as the only other right-shot defender with the club.

"Oliver is a player we have wanted for some time," said Brown, "Oliver significantly contributes to stabilizing the St. Andrews Saints backend and he maintains a style that forces his opponents to work hard for offensive opportunities. We are thrilled to welcome Oliver to our organization and look forward to seeing his growth as he transforms into the defender we admire."

Michael D'Alessio is a 15-year-old defenseman who was selected by the Otters in this past Spring's OHL Priority Selection in the fourth round, 72nd overall. will join the Otters back-end.

This season, the Toronto native has been playing for the St. Michael's Buzzers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League. In 28 games with St Michael's, he has eight points (1G+7A). Prior to his selection by the Otters, D'Alessio had been playing for the Vaughan Kings, where he split time between their U16 GTHL team and the U16 AAA team. In the GTHL, he tallied 34 points (7G, 27A) in 36 games. With the U16 AAA program, he netted 58 points (10G, 48A) in 73 total games.

D'Alessio will look to show off his range of passing and look to bring this ability to the OHL level where he will look to contribute in all three zones.

"As a defender, Michael has earned high praise and has had an impressive season up to this point," said Brown, "Michael has gained a fantastic opportunity from the St. Michael's Buzzers that has enabled him to develop and understand the game at the junior level, and now with signing, we are eager to see his continued progress in Erie. We are delighted that the Otters will play a role in Michael's further development as he strives for his career aspirations. This is an exciting time for the entire organization."

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Oliver and Michael to the Flagship City and look forward to seeing them develop their skills both on and off the ice.

