Spitfires' Overage Forward Noah Morneau Commits to Bowling Green State University

November 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor, ON - In a groundbreaking move following the NCAA Division I Council's move to make Canadian Hockey League players eligible for NCAA DI hockey programs announced Thursday, Windsor Spitfires forward Noah Morneau joins his fellow colleagues in blazing a trail.

The 20-year-old forward from Windsor, Ont. announced his commitment to Bowling Green State University Falcons men's hockey program via the Windsor Spitfires PR department on Tuesday afternoon. Morneau has been excellent so far this season, he currently sits third on the club with 24 points (8 goals, 16 assists) and he is well on his way to breaking his career high totals in all categories for the league-leading Spitfires.

Windsor selected Morneau in the fifteenth round of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. He played a year with the junior B affiliate Lasalle Vipers before making the jump to the OHL. Morneau has played 155 career games and has 28 goals and 55 assists for 83 points over 3 seasons.

Bowling Green State University is located in Bowling Green, Ohio. The Falcons hockey program has produced some familiar NHL names in current LA Kings GM Rob Blake as well as long-time coach Dan Bylsma who currently is the head coach of the Seattle Kraken.

Morneau and the Spitfires are in action tomorrow night, carrying a three-game winning streak into a home date with the Saginaw Spirit. The Spitfires had a tough 3 games in three nights and were able to go 3-0.

