Khovanov Reassigned to Heartlanders, 4 Recalled to Iowa Wild

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders announced Wednesday goaltender Trevin Kozlowski, defenseman Riese Zmolek and forwards Ryan Kuffner and Kris Bennett have been recalled from loan by the Iowa Wild from the Heartlanders. Additionally, forward Alex Khovanov has been reassigned to the Heartlanders from the Iowa Wild by Minnesota.

Khovanov played last season in the VHL and KHL. He scored 24 points in 30 games for Bars Kazan in the VHL.

Kuffner and Bennett have been two of the most-dynamic offensive forces in the ECHL this season; Bennett is third in the league with three goals and five points while Kuffner scored three points in the Heartlanders' first game ever Oct. 22 at Xtream Arena.

Zmolek has skated in the Landers' first three games and has seven penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. The former Cedar Rapids RoughRiders blueliner was the captain of Minnesota State last season.

Kozlowski is also in his rookie season after boasting a 14-4-1 record (1.91 GAA, .922 sv.%) for Army last season.

