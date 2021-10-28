Shepard Called-Up by Hershey Bears

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Thursday that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been recalled by Hershey.

Shepard, 25, made his season debut last Saturday in the home opener, saving 40 shots to match his career high en route to victory. Over his two seasons with the Stingrays, Shepard has appeared in 22 games, posting a 13-6-2 record to go along with a 2.53 goals against average and .924 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro last season, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound netminder set records at University of Minnesota-Duluth, recording 76 wins (76-37-5), a 1.94 goals against average, .922 save percentage, and 17 shutouts. Shepard backstopped the bulldogs to back-to-back National Championships in 2018 and 2019.

Shepard recorded an NCAA record, starting in 115 consecutive games in net from Oct. 21, 2017 to Mar. 7, 2020. The backstop was named a three-time Mike Richter Finalist, three-time All-NCHC selection, and two time All-American during his distinguished collegiate career.

The Stingrays travel to Greenville next Saturday, October 30th to take on the Swamp Rabbits with puck drop set for 7:05pm. The two teams will return to Charleston on Wednesday, November 3rd for College Night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

