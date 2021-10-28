BOK Center Mechanical Malfunction Postpones Oilers' Opening Night

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers and BOK Center announced on Thursday that due to an unforeseen ice making mechanical failure at the BOK Center, Saturday, Oct. 30th's home opener has been postponed to a later date.

In lieu of the game, the team will be hosting a party at the BOK Center, starting at 5 p.m. All tickets and vouchers will give fans access to the party. Free food and drinks will be available while supplies last. A multitude of family-friendly activities will be available as well.

Tickets will be good for the rescheduled date, which has not yet been announced, as well as the game on Saturday, Nov.6. Tickets for those games can be received at the party, or by contacting the Oilers' office.

Unredeemed vouchers will be honored for the game on Saturday, Nov. 6

The first 2,000 fans that arrive at the party will receive a free 2021-22 Oilers' magnet schedule.

Fans can call and text the team at 918-632-7825 with questions or concerns.

