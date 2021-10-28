ECHL Transactions - October 28

October 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 28, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Carlos Fornaris, F

Fort Wayne:

Carson Vance, D

Aaron Huffnagle, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Mareks Mitens, G recalled by Utica

Delete Michael Vukojevic, D recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Allen:

Add Ben Owen, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Frank Marotte, G assigned by San Diego

Florida:

Delete Robert Carpenter, F recalled by Milwaukee

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Murphy, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tyler Busch, F returned from loan to Henderson

Iowa:

Add Ryan Edquist, G added as EBUG

Add Alexander Khovanov, F assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Delete Riese Zmolek, D recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Delete Ryan Kuffner, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Delete Kris Bennett, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Kalamazoo:

Delete Giovanni Vallati, D recalled by Cleveland

Kansas City:

Delete Evan Moyse, G released as EBUG

South Carolina:

Add Cedrick Andree, G activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Shepard, G recalled to Hershey by Washington

Utah:

Add Kyle Pouncy, D activated from reserve

Delete Sasha Mutala, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.