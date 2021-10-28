ECHL Transactions - October 28
October 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 28, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Carlos Fornaris, F
Fort Wayne:
Carson Vance, D
Aaron Huffnagle, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Mareks Mitens, G recalled by Utica
Delete Michael Vukojevic, D recalled to Utica by New Jersey
Allen:
Add Ben Owen, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Frank Marotte, G assigned by San Diego
Florida:
Delete Robert Carpenter, F recalled by Milwaukee
Fort Wayne:
Add Matt Murphy, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tyler Busch, F returned from loan to Henderson
Iowa:
Add Ryan Edquist, G added as EBUG
Add Alexander Khovanov, F assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Delete Riese Zmolek, D recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Delete Ryan Kuffner, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Delete Kris Bennett, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Kalamazoo:
Delete Giovanni Vallati, D recalled by Cleveland
Kansas City:
Delete Evan Moyse, G released as EBUG
South Carolina:
Add Cedrick Andree, G activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Shepard, G recalled to Hershey by Washington
Utah:
Add Kyle Pouncy, D activated from reserve
Delete Sasha Mutala, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
