Americans Add Two to the Roster

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL) announced today the team has received goalie Francis Marotte from the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League and signed free agent defenseman Ben Owen.

Francis Marotte returns to Allen after spending training camp in San Diego. In 12 games with the Americans last season, Marotte went 8-3-1 with a 0.917 save percentage. The rookie netminder played his college hockey at Robert Morris University and Clarkson University.

The Americans also added local defenseman Ben Owen today to their blueline. Owen, who attended Allen High School, has played in 18 games with Allen over two seasons. He has three points total in his time with the Americans.

The team continues the homestand this weekend with a pair of games against the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. The team is 1-1-0 after a split last weekend with the Wichita Thunder. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS!

