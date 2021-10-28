Worcester Railers HC Announce Special Ticket Offer for Worcester IceCats Night on November 6

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced plans for Worcester IceCats Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the DCU Center with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Railers are offering a ticket and IceCats specialty puck package for $19.94 to pay tribute to the IceCats inaugural season in 1994-95. CLICK HERE to purchase.

"If you grew up in the Worcester area, the IceCats have a special place in your heart," said team President, Stephanie Ramey. "We are excited to bring those memories back for the evening and to introduce the IceCats to a new generation of young hockey fans!"

Terry Virtue, "Mr. IceCat," (1994-98) the club's all-time leader in games played (455), points (210), and assists (154), will drop the puck with former teammate Shawn Heaphy (1994-95) prior to the game. The two will also be signing autographs in the Fallon Health Pavilion during the first intermission.

IceCats mascot, Scratch, will be present and the game will highlight footage and music from 1994-2005. Fans are encouraged to submit their IceCats photographs on the Railers HC Facebook page (@railershc) for a chance to be featured on the videoboard.

The Worcester Railers will be wearing Worcester IceCats specialty jerseys presented by Lundgren Honda of Auburn. Jerseys will be auctioned off during the game with the proceeds benefiting March of Dimes.

