Greaves Returns, Vallati Heads up to Cleveland

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, received goaltender Jet Greaves on loan from the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters Thursday. The Monsters also recalled defenseman Giovanni Vallati from his loan to Kalamazoo.

Greaves stopped 40 shots in his professional debut Saturday, a 2-1 win for the Monsters against the Belleville Senators. The rookie goaltender made 38 saves in a 4-1 preseason win for Kalamazoo on Oct. 16 at Toledo.

Vallati posted a +3 rating in the K-Wings home opener Saturday, a 5-2 win against the Walleye.

Kalamazoo hosts Cincinnati at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Wings Event Center for the first $2 Friday promotion of the season. Fans can purchase hot dogs, sodas and beers for just $2 from 6:00 p.m. when the gates open until the 8:00 p.m. cutoff. The K-Wings then welcome the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:00 p.m. Saturday for the team's annual Orange Ice Game at Wings Event Center.

The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets and American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.

