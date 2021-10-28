Brett Gravelle Scores Twice in Heartlanders Debut

October 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Forward Brett Gravelle scored twice and had three points in his Iowa Heartlanders debut, a 4-3 overtime loss to the Wheeling Nailers Wednesday at Xtream Arena. On his tying goal with 1:30 left in the third, a shot from defenseman Fedor Gordeev hit off Gravelle's chest and bounded by Tommy Nappier (win, 15 saves) to even the score at three. Gravelle potted the Heartlanders first goal on a slot shot at 8:35 of the second.

Gravelle signed with the Heartlanders Wednesday after playing the opening weeks of the season with Quad City (SPHL).

Justin Almeida scored the overtime-winning goal for Wheeling at 1:39 of the extra session on a left-circle shot.

Hunter Jones made 39 saves on 43 attempts and is 1-1-1-0 on the season. The former second-round Minnesota Wild selection denied 18 shots in the third period.

Both teams scored in every frame. The Heartlanders have scored at least one goal in eight of nine periods this season.

Jack Billings tallied his second professional goal on a backhanded shot that trickled through Nappier, assisted by Gravelle and Ben Sokay, at 6:15 of the third.

Iowa hosts the Toledo Walleye on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30 at Xtream Arena. Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans and flex vouchers are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.