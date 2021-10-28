Oilers Show Resilience with Three-Goal Win in Physical Game
October 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO- The Oilers defeated Kansas City 5-2 at Cable Dahmer Arena on Wednesday night.
Former Oiler Darik Angeli opened the scoring with a power-play goal 12:47 into the game. Jimmy Soper tied things up with a hard-nosed play in front of the net 1:09 after.
Jack Doremus scored his second professional goal, tipping Mike McKee's point shot past Angus Redmond to set the score 2-1 in Tulsa's favor 7:53 into the middle frame. Lane Scheidl leveled the game 13:28 into the second period, guiding the puck off his shoulder and past Mason McDonald - giving Kansas City it's second power-play goal of the game. McDonald left the game after an injury 34:43 into the game. Nathan Larose scored his second goal of the season - the Oilers first power-play tally of the young campaign- with 4:44 remaining in the middle period.
Tanner Lischynsky scored his first ECHL goal 10:11 into the final; frame on the power play and Carson Denomie collected his first ECHL point with the primary assist. Dylan Sadowy and Nathan Larose picked up their second consecutive multi-point games with an empty-net goal with 1:32 remaining in the game. Manella - who stopped 16 of 16 shots after entering the game - picked up the secondary assist on the empty netter.
The Oilers return to the BOK Center on Saturday, Oct. 30 for the team's 70th home opener at 7:05 p.m. The first 2,000 fans will receive a 2021-22-magnet schedule.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 28, 2021
- Oilers Show Resilience with Three-Goal Win in Physical Game - Tulsa Oilers
- Brett Gravelle Scores Twice in Heartlanders Debut - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.