Kernels Take Down Carp in 10 Innings

July 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp put together an incredible pitching performance but fell 4-2 in 10 innings in Thursday's night's game at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Sky Carp scored both of their runs in the first inning on the strength of four singles. RBI knocks went to Josh Zamora and Brock Vradenburg to put the Carp up 2-0.

The Kernels plated two runs in the top of the fourth inning against Karson Milbrandt, one of which was unearned.

Milbrandt was followed by Ignacio Feliz, Josh Ekness and Josh White, who combined for five scoreless frames.

The Kernels put together a pair of runs in the top of the 10 th inning, and the Carp went down in the bottom half to deny them their third straight win in the series.

GAME NOTABLES:

- The Beloit Health System held their annual employee recognition ceremony in the Beloit Health System Club prior to the game. Over 200 employees were recognized for having at least five years of service, with one employee serving for 45 years.

- Retiring Hononegah Athletic Director Steve Cofoid threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

- Promotions this weekend include Kwik Trip Supper Clubbers bucket hat giveaway on Friday and Princess Night on Saturday. Sunday will be Bait & Tackle Day, with a hat giveaway to the first 500 fans courtesy of Drevdahl Auto Body and a fishing tournament.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

