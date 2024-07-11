Butler, Masterman Power 13-4 Rout

July 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, OH - Jonny Butler blasted a pair of two-run homers, Cameron Masterman delivered a home run and a two-run single in a seven-run rally, and the Lansing Lugnuts (7-11, 39-44) romped to a 13-4 win over the Lake County Captains (10-7, 51-32) on Thursday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

The Captains own the top team ERA in the Midwest League, 3.62 - but that mark would be even better if not for a 6.25 ERA in their 15 games against the Lugnuts, allowing 22 home runs and 103 runs in 134 innings.

On this night, the Caps brought a 2-1 lead into the sixth inning, where starter Carter Spivey gave way to Jake Miller. Masterman promptly smoked his eighth home run of the year, tying the score. Three batters later with Casey Yamauchi aboard, Butler launched his sixth homer of the year to give the Lugs a 4-2 lead.

Miller lasted five more batters, issuing a pair of walks around an Euribiel Àngeles single and Will Simpson RBI double, before yielding to Adam Tulloch - who was greeted by a Masterman sizzling two-run single into left-center. CJ Rodriguez capped the flurry with an RBI single to center, putting the Lugnuts up 8-2.

The Captains chipped away with runs in the sixth and eighth innings off reliever Jack Owen before the Lugnuts' offense put the game away with a five-run ninth. After an HBP of Yamauchi, Butler took Tulloch deep to right for his seventh home run of the year and a 10-4 lead. Ángeles singled with one out, Simpson walked, Brayan Buelvas welcomed new reliever Jay Driver with a two-run double, and Masterman singled home Buelvas to put icing on the cake.

In the end, designated hitter Masterman went 4-for-6 with four RBIs; Ángeles added four hits of his own, including a pair of doubles; Buelvas went 3-for-6 with two doubles and three runs scored; and Luke Mann drew three walks and was hit by a pitch, supplementing a 17-hit attack.

Starting pitcher Jacob Watters struck out seven batters in five innings, allowing a pair of first inning runs. Owen tossed the next 2 2/3 innings before Hunter Breault recorded the final four outs in perfect order.

The Nuts start lefty Will Johnston in the fourth game of the series, taking on Lake County ace Trenton Denholm at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Lugnuts next return home following the Major League All-Star Break, opening a three-game series with Great Lakes from July 19-21. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

