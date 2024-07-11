Bandits Blanked by Chiefs

July 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits suffered their tenth shutout loss and their seventh-straight defeat overall, as they fell to the Peoria Chiefs 8-0 on Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

While every Chiefs batter recorded a hit and scored eight runs on 15 total, the River Bandits collected 14 base runners of their own, but stranded all of them on base and went hitless with runners in scoring position for the third consecutive night (0-for-8).

The Chiefs plated half of their evening's runs against Quad Cities' starter Hunter Patteson, who allowed four runs on seven hits, including RBI-singles to Tre Richardson, Won-Bin Cho, and Zach Levenson- the latter drove the left-hander from the ballgame after just 2.2 innings.

A.J. Block picked up the final out of the third for the Bandits and then posted back-to-back scoreless innings to keep Quad Cities' deficit 4-0, but Peoria's bats came back to life against Oscar Rayo and struck for two more RBI-singles (Brody Moore, Chris Rotondo) to jump out 6-0 after six innings.

Despite the shutout loss, the River Bandits did not lack for base runners against Chiefs' starter Brycen Mautz, as Quad Cities tagged the southpaw for five hits and five walks, but failed to break into the run column.

Including once against Mautz, Quad Cities loaded the bases three separate times- even doing so with no outs against Chiefs' reliever Zane Mills in the sixth- however the Bandits never manufactured a tally.

After Mills wrapped up 3.0-scoreless innings in immediate relief of his starter, Peoria tacked on two more runs against Natanael Garabitos in the top of the ninth, extending its lead to 8-0 on Richardson's RBI-double and a Michael Curialle sacrifice-fly.

Tyler Bradt closed out the bottom of the ninth for the Chiefs with a 10-pitch, one-two-three performance.

In his 16th start of the season, Mautz (1-10) earned his first win for Peoria, while Patteson (0-3) was saddled with his third loss in five starts for Quad Cities.

The River Bandits will look to snap their seven-game skid on Friday night and send Hunter Owen (6-4, 4.00) to the hill against Inohan Paniagua (7-5, 3.20) for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at Modern Woodmen Park.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.