Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs. South Bend)

July 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, July 11, 2024 l Game # 18 (84)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

South Bend Cubs (5-12, 32-51) at Dayton Dragons (10-7, 44-39)

RH Sam Armstrong (3-3, 2.76) vs. RH Jose Franco (0-1, 4.00)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series between Dayton and South Bend: Dayton 2, South Bend 0.

Streaks : The Dragons are 10-4 over their last 14 games. They are 31-20 (.608) over their last 51 games (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are tied with West Michigan for the lead for the second half playoff spot in the East Division of the Midwest League.

Last Game: Wednesday : Dayton 5, South Bend 4. The Dragons held a 5-4 lead over the final four innings, getting combined shutout relief from Joseph Menefee and Simon Miller to close out the win. South Bend had taken a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. The Dragons finished with eight hits by eight players.

Current Series (July 9-14 vs. South Bend) : Dayton is 2-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .274 batting average (17 for 62); 5.0 runs/game (10 R, 2 G); 1 home run; 4 stolen bases; 2.00 ERA (18 IP, 4 ER); 0 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons team ERA in their last five home games is 1.17 (46 IP, 6 ER).

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 28-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons are 41-25 (.621) in nights games; 3-14 (.176) in day games.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,042), leading #2 Indianapolis (8,026).

Player Notes

Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona was named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 1-7. Cardona made one appearance during the week, tossing six no-hit, no-run innings on Tuesday vs. Lake County. He walked two and struck out three to earn a win.

Cardona followed that performance on Tuesday, July 9 with five no-hit innings vs. South Bend. He became just the second pitcher in all Minor League Baseball in 2024 to have back-to-back starts of at least five innings without allowing a hit (thanks to Luke Henne of the Reds for this note). Records are not readily available on this feat. In 2006, Dayton's Johnny Cueto allowed no hits in five innings on May 13 and allowed just one hit in his next start in seven innings.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last 13 outings: 18 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 21 SO, 0.50 ERA.

Dragons starter T.J. Sikkema over his last two outings: 10 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Simon Miller over his first five outings since being called up from Daytona: 9.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 11 SO, 0.00 ERA, 1 Sv.

Dragons reliever Arij Fransen over his last three outings: 8 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, July 12 (7:05 pm): South Bend LH Drew Gray (0-4, 5.70) at Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (2-2, 3.51) TV : Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, July 13 (7:05 pm): South Bend RH Will Sanders (1-5, 4.91) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 5.60) TV : Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, July 14 (1:05 pm): South Bend RH Ty Johnson (0-3, 4.64) at Dayton RH Mason Pelio (no record)

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.