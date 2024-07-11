Devin Williams and Joey Ortiz to Make Appearances for Timber Rattlers this Week

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced Devin Williams and Joey Ortiz will be coming to Neuroscience Group Field this week. The duo will be on MLB separate rehabilitation assignments for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Ortiz is set to go on Thursday, July 11 with Williams scheduled to start on Saturday, July 13.

Ortiz, who was acquired by Milwaukee along with DL Hall from the Baltimore Orioles in the Corbin Burnes deal in February, was hitting .269 with seven homers and 28 RBI in 74 games with the Brewers before he was placed on the Injured List with neck inflammation on July 2. Ortiz was the National League's Rookie of the Month for June this year.

Williams pitched with the Timber Rattlers in 2015 and 2016 after Milwaukee selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft. He went on to win the Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2020 and the Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year Award in 2020 and 2023 with the Brewers. Williams has not pitched in the 2024 regular season after Milwaukee put him on the 15-Day IL with a back stress fracture on March 28. He was transferred to the 60-Day IL April 9.

Thursday is Friends Night with a special Friends Night ticket package. Receive a ticket to the game, a Friends-themed coffee mug, and a photo opportunity on the Friends couch. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game, and all fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

Saturday is Star Wars Night presented by Stacey Hennessey. Players and coaches will wear this year's Star Wars jerseys for this game. Those jerseys are available in an online auction at this link. Characters from the movies are scheduled to be at the stadium for fans of all ages to meet. Fireworks are set to go off after the game courtesy of Menasha Corporation and 95.9 KISS-FM. Kids aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks are done for the evening.

Tickets are available for all remaining Timber Rattlers games for this season, including the rehabilitation assignments for Joey Ortiz and Devin Williams are available at this link or by calling (920) 733-4152 between 9:00am and 5:00pm Thursday and Friday or after 10:00am on Saturday.

