Dearden Transferred to AA Wichita
July 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. OF Tyler Dearden has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with seven on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game road series tonight at Beloit at 6:35.
