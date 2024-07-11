Dearden Transferred to AA Wichita

July 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. OF Tyler Dearden has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with seven on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game road series tonight at Beloit at 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.